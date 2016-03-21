With My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 following the nuptials of Toula's (Vardalos) parents, who it turns out where never legally married, who might be putting a ring on it in the next film?

We're thinking Toula and Ian's (John Corbett) daughter might be married off. Or even better, since Toula's cousin Angelo (Joey Fatone) comes out as gay in the second movie, perhaps next time we could see him marrying his boyfriend?

We're exhausted just thinking about it. So many weddings, so little time.