Nia Vardalos is planning a third My Big Fat Greek Wedding film
The second movie isn't even out yet, but the writer and star of the hit romcoms already has an idea, and support, for number three...
Nia Vardalos never expected her 2002 indie romcom My Big Fat Greek Wedding to be a hit, let alone that there would be a bigger, fatter, Greeker sequel out in 2016. But the creator and star of the film told RadioTimes.com that she's already had an idea for a third movie and that there's support for the idea.
"I know an idea came to me during making the second," she said." I haven’t started writing. Discussions have started and I’ve had the offer."
With My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 following the nuptials of Toula's (Vardalos) parents, who it turns out where never legally married, who might be putting a ring on it in the next film?
We're thinking Toula and Ian's (John Corbett) daughter might be married off. Or even better, since Toula's cousin Angelo (Joey Fatone) comes out as gay in the second movie, perhaps next time we could see him marrying his boyfriend?
We're exhausted just thinking about it. So many weddings, so little time.