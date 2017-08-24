AT-M6 walker

What we know so far: Is it a giant metal sloth? No, it's an AT-M6 walker, and it's probably more dangerous than it looks. It's name stands for "All-Terrain Megacaliber Six”, and it has been described by Star Wars Show hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni as "way bigger than a standard AT-AT". They've already been spotted in some of the Last Jedi footage we've seen so far - they're what Finn and his team are flying toward on the planet Crait.

First Order Dreadnought

What we know so far: This triangular, pizza-like ship is a "mandatory four class warship", and it's absolutely massive - at 25,162.8 feet long.

Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December 2017.