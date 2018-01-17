"As we got to the end of Episode VIII, we had a great time working with [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] and with Disney and we kind of said, 'How can we keep this party going? How can we keep working together?'" Johnson said.

"And I kind of threw out there, like the most interesting thing to me would be to tell a new story told over three movies where we go someplace else. And we go, kind of the potential of like a wide-open blue sky of, let's go to a different part of the galaxy. Maybe a different time. I don't know."

While it appears that nothing is set in stone yet, it seems like he's looking to boldly go where no Star Wars director has gone before.

More like this

"Let's meet some new characters and let's figure out what Star Wars means separated from some of the iconography that we've associated it with," Johnson shared. "Let's take it someplace else and see what that would be like. That just seemed like a really interesting question to ask."

However, he admitted that he was open to bringing back one iconic character.

"I would be down with bringing old Jar Jar back - we'll see," he joked.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas NOW.