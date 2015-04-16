Ridley will play Rey, a scavenger from the desert planet of Jaku (we think that's how you spell it – they have yet to confirm) who does everything for herself and is very solitary until she "meets another character". That's when her adventure begins, according to Ridley.

That so called "other character" is John Boyega's stormtrooper Finn. He won't confirm if he's good or evil but did reveal that he couldn't tell his parents he was in the movie until the cast photo was released. "I just told them I was filming 24" he said.

And as for Isaac, well he'll be playing Poe Dameron, "the best frickin pilot in the galaxy" who's been sent on a mission by a "certain princess". He just so happens to come across John Boyega's character and then their futures are "forever intertwined".

Meanwhile, old favourite Han Solo is confirmed to have a big role in the new film, along with some rather interesting new look stormtroopers.

The Star Wars Celebration is being held in Anaheim, California, and broadcast to movie theatres in 23 countries. Among the events is a special panel on Episode VI, chaired by director J.J Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy with 'special guests' Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens reunites original cast members Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and others with new faces including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Domnhall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac.

The first Star Wars Episode VII teaser trailer has now been viewed more than 15 million times.

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens will be released in the UK on the 18th December