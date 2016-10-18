Each of the other main characters appears, with blueprints for the Death Star covering their faces as a nod to the film's plot, which sees the Rebel Alliance set out to steal the plans from the Imperial Army to try and blow up the super-weapon.

We know that Vader will be in the movie, as Jones has revealed her excitement about starring alongside the Sith Lord - but the extent of his role is yet to be revealed.

Also mysterious is Galen, although the trailer provides a few clues.

To keep you excited for December, here are the stylish character posters for Rogue One...

Felicity Jones - Jyn Erso

Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

Alan Tudyk - K-2SO

Ben Mendelsohn - Orson Krennic

Riz Ahmed - Bodhi Rook

Forest Whitaker - Saw Gerrera

Donnie Yen - Chirrut Îmwe

Jiang Wen - Baze Malbus

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released on December 16th in the UK