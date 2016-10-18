New Star Wars Rogue One character posters released - but where are Galen and Darth Vader?
The images feature the all-important blueprint to the Death Star
Character posters for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have now been released as anticipation builds towards December's release date – but there are a couple of notable omissions.
Both Darth Vader and Jyn's father Galen, who is played by Mads Mikkelsen, do not have their own posters.
Each of the other main characters appears, with blueprints for the Death Star covering their faces as a nod to the film's plot, which sees the Rebel Alliance set out to steal the plans from the Imperial Army to try and blow up the super-weapon.
We know that Vader will be in the movie, as Jones has revealed her excitement about starring alongside the Sith Lord - but the extent of his role is yet to be revealed.
Also mysterious is Galen, although the trailer provides a few clues.
To keep you excited for December, here are the stylish character posters for Rogue One...
Felicity Jones - Jyn Erso
Diego Luna - Cassian Andor
Alan Tudyk - K-2SO
Ben Mendelsohn - Orson Krennic
Riz Ahmed - Bodhi Rook
Forest Whitaker - Saw Gerrera
Donnie Yen - Chirrut Îmwe
Jiang Wen - Baze Malbus
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released on December 16th in the UK