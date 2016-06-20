New poster for Eddie Redmayne's Harry Potter prequel teases “fantastic” announcement
Is there a new beast to be revealed?
A new poster for the highly-anticipated film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has been unleashed, along with the promise of an impending “fantastic” announcement.
The poster features Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, wand and mysteriously magical suitcase in tow, surveying the skyline of New York from an ominous, destroyed building.
The Harry Potter prequel doesn’t come out until November, but now we have something else to look forward to – what is this big surprise? Could it be the return of a beloved character? A big-name actor joining the cast? The revelation that Hogwarts is real and all our acceptance letters just got lost in the mail for a few decades?
Since none of us (I’m assuming) have access to a Time-Turner, all we can do is sit and wait…