New pictures and concept art of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange revealed
The Marvel comics superhero will arrive in cinemas later this year
It wasn’t that long ago that we got our very first look at Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero sorcerer Doctor Strange, but now here's some concept art that shows some intriguing potential scenes from the Marvel movie...
Here's the surgeon-turned-magician during the pivotal moment when he realises his broken hands will deny him his career as a medical man, a moment which will kickstart his mystical investigations...
Other images include designs for the good Doctor’s home (aka his Sanctum Sanctorum), stuffed with magical artifacts and handy cape stands, and a curious image that appears to show Strange engaging in some form of astral projection (as the character does in the comic book source material) or visiting some other realm.
And is it just us, or does it look a little bit like the quantum realm glimpsed by Paul Rudd’s shrinking hero in recent Marvel movie Ant-Man? Perhaps we’ve got another crossover coming on…
Plus, here's a real-life shot of beardy Benedict Cumberbatch in gorgeous profile...
More like this
Doctor Strange will be released in the UK on 28th October, 2016