Other images include designs for the good Doctor’s home (aka his Sanctum Sanctorum), stuffed with magical artifacts and handy cape stands, and a curious image that appears to show Strange engaging in some form of astral projection (as the character does in the comic book source material) or visiting some other realm.

And is it just us, or does it look a little bit like the quantum realm glimpsed by Paul Rudd’s shrinking hero in recent Marvel movie Ant-Man? Perhaps we’ve got another crossover coming on…

Plus, here's a real-life shot of beardy Benedict Cumberbatch in gorgeous profile...

Doctor Strange will be released in the UK on 28th October, 2016