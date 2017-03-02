While it's not the first time we’ve had a look at the new Aquaman (he crops up briefly in footage shown in 2016’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and in the already-released Justice League teaser), it’s good to have a better sense of exactly how he’ll appear on screen, especially in his home environment (that's "in the water," fact fans).

Now, if the next footage can just show off how they’ll make his “talking to fish” superpower look cool, we’re totally onboard.

Justice League will be released on 17th November