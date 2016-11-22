As US President Barack Obama’s time in the White House comes to an end, it’s easy to feel a little sad or nostalgic that he’s going – and now it seems that Netflix is capitalising on that feeling for their biopic of the Commander-in-Chief, which just released its first full trailer.

Advertisement

Featuring a pitch-perfect impression of young Obama (called “Barry" to his friends) by actor Devon Terrell, the footage also includes some scenes where people talk about how special Obama is while he skillfully deals with racial prejudice, and all in all the film’s looking better than we expected.