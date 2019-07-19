Named after a song by LCD Soundsystem, the film stars Gina Rodriguez as New York-based music journalist Jenny, who breaks up with her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stansfield) to pursue a job at Rolling Stone in Los Angeles.

Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, a former music journalist herself, curated the perfect playlist to fit the highs (upbeat tunes from the likes of rap artist Lizzo) and lows (dour folk from Phoebe Bridgers; the melancholic electro of Lorde and Robyn) of a relationship.

"I wanted to integrate the music and have the soundtrack feel like it was curated by Jenny," she tells RadioTimes.com.

"Music has always been incredibly important for me, not just because I did it as a job," the former Pigeons and Planes blogger says, "but also because it has been one of the most important things that has gotten me through every up and every down."

Check out the whole soundtrack below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

Full Soundtrack

UGK, Outkast - Intn’l Players Anthem Lorde - Supercut Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness Lizzo - Truth Hurts Vampire Weekend - Mansard Roof Superorganism - Everybody Wants to Be Famous The Aces - Fake Nice Twin Shadow - Saturdays Phoebe Bridgers - Scott Street Blood Orange - Charcoal Baby Phoebe Bridgers - Killer Mitski - Your Best American Girl Lil Kim - The Jump Off Selena - Dreaming of You Saint Cava - Deeper Old Man Saxon - The Perils Big Freedia feat. Lizzo - Karaoke Jessie Reyez - Great One Phoebe Ryan - Should I Jessie Reyez - Dope Ryn Weaver - Reasons Not To Die Robyn - Missing U Captain Cuts & Zookëper – Do You Think About Me Frank Ocean - Moon River (cover) Starley - Call on Me (Ryan Riback Remix)