According to reports, some of the the audience jeered when the Netflix logo appeared at the beginning of the film only for the footage to then begin playing in the wrong aspect ratio. The movie was then stopped and restarted, resolving the technical glitch.

Cannes Film Festival have since released a statement, saying: This incident was entirely the responsibility of the Festival's technical service, which offers its apologies to the director and his team, to the producers and the audience."

Audience members took to Twitter to report their experience:

And when the film did eventually restart, the logo was once again met with a chorus of jeers.

Still, it's Netflix who have the last laugh as – despite a rocky start – the film wowed its audience with many taking to Twitter to sing its praises.

Okja will be available to stream on Netflix from 28th June and will get a UK theatrical release on 23rd June.