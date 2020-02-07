The streaming platform acknowledged that some users didn't find the auto-play feature "useful", announcing the ability to disable it on Twitter.

"Some people find the autoplaying trailers useful," Netflix's UK & Ireland's Twitter account posted. "Some of you...not so much. So in case you missed it, you now have the power to switch them off."

How can I switch off Netflix's auto-play feature?

It's surprisingly easy. The option can be found under the account holder's 'Manage profile' section, where you can select a profile and immediately scroll down to turn on or off the autoplay for both "next episode in a series" and "previews while browsing on all devices".

Let the uninterrupted scrolling begin.