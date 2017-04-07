The change comes after a debate around the Emmys, where organisers asked Billions actor Asia Kate Dillon – who doesn’t identify as male or female – to choose which category to be considered for.

Dillon (below) chose best supporting actor category, arguing that "actor" is generally seen as a non-gendered word.

The Oscars, the Baftas, and indeed most of the big award ceremonies, still have separate categories for men and women, but the National Television Awards changed its best actor and actress categories to "best drama performance" and "best serial drama performance" in 2008. The Grammys has never had separate awards.

More like this

For this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, horror film Get Out has the most nominations with six, and Beauty And The Beast and Stranger Things both received four nods.

Voting for the MTV Movie and TV Awards is now open. Comedian Adam Devine will host the ceremony in LA in May.

MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations in full

Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast

The Edge of Seventeen

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Allison Williams – Get Out

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Best Documentary

13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made In America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Tearjerker

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System

Advertisement

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot