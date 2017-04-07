MTV Movie and TV Awards go gender neutral and scrap separate male and female actor award categories
The changes mean that Emma Watson will go head to head with Hugh Jackman for best actor in a movie
The MTV Movie and TV Awards have scrapped separate awards for male and female actors, meaning that that the film and TV awards ceremony will only give out "non-gendered" prizes.
Emma Watson will therefore compete against the likes of Hugh Jackman and James McAvoy for best actor in a movie, while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Emilia Clarke from Game Of Thrones go against The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan for best actor in a TV show.
The change comes after a debate around the Emmys, where organisers asked Billions actor Asia Kate Dillon – who doesn’t identify as male or female – to choose which category to be considered for.
Dillon (below) chose best supporting actor category, arguing that "actor" is generally seen as a non-gendered word.
The Oscars, the Baftas, and indeed most of the big award ceremonies, still have separate categories for men and women, but the National Television Awards changed its best actor and actress categories to "best drama performance" and "best serial drama performance" in 2008. The Grammys has never had separate awards.
For this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, horror film Get Out has the most nominations with six, and Beauty And The Beast and Stranger Things both received four nods.
Voting for the MTV Movie and TV Awards is now open. Comedian Adam Devine will host the ceremony in LA in May.
MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations in full
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
The Edge of Seventeen
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Best Documentary
13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made In America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot