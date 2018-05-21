Mowgli, from director and star Andy Serkis, is the second of two recent big-screen takes on the Rudyard Kipling classic and also features the voices of Christian Bale, Tom Hollander, Naomie Harris, Eddie Marsan and Cate Blanchett.

It was preceded by 2016's The Jungle Book, which has Idris Elba as Shere Khan.

Advertisement

Mowgli is due in UK cinemas on 19th October