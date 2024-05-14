The cast for the movie includes a fair few recognisable names, including stars from School of Rock, One Tree Hill and Lucifer.

If you've watched the film and have been struggling to place where you've seen some of those faces before, read on for everything you need to know about the Mother of the Bride cast – including information on who they're playing.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mother of the Bride cast: All the stars in Netflix romcom

The full list of cast members for the film can be found below, while if you scroll down further you can find additional information about the main stars.

More like this

Brooke Shields plays Lana

Miranda Cosgrove plays Emma

Benjamin Bratt plays Will

Rachael Harris plays Janice

Sean Teale plays RJ

Chad Michael Murray plays Lucas

Michael McDonald plays Clay

Wilson Cruz plays Scott

Tasneem Roc plays Camala

Dalip Sondhi plays Harley

Brooke Shields plays Lana

Brooke Shields as Lana in Mother of the Bride. Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

Who is Lana? Lana runs a medical research lab in San Francisco and is shocked when her daughter informs her that she is planning to get engaged in one month's time – with the wedding set to take place as a resort in Phuket, Thailand.

What else has Brooke Shields been in? Brooke rose to fame after her role in 1978’s Pretty Baby, and has since gone on to play the lead in sitcom Suddenly Susan and appeared in a variety of other big shows, including a guest role in Friends. More recently, she appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jane the Virgin and the Netflix festive film A Castle for Christmas.

Miranda Cosgrove plays Emma

Miranda Cosgrove as Emma in Mother of the Bride. Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

Who is Emma? Lana's daughter, who is not only suddenly getting married but has also decided to run her own business instead of going to grad school or getting a job.

What else has Miranda Cosgrove been in? Cosgrove's first film role was a memorable one – starring as Summer in School of Rock – and she has since become known for her main roles in TV shows such as Drake & Josh and iCarly, and for voicing Margo in the Despicable Me films.

Benjamin Bratt plays Will

Benjamin Bratt as Will in Mother of the Bride. Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

Who is Will? Will is the father of Emma's fiancé, who by chance also happens to be Lana's ex-boyfriend – with their relationship having ended on bad terms when he broke her heart.

What else has Benjamin Bratt been in? Bratt has had prominent roles in a number of TV shows such as Blood In, Blood Out, Law & Order, Private Practice and Star, while film credits include Demolition Man, Clear and Present Danger, The River Wild, Miss Congeniality, Traffic, Catwoman, Snitch, Doctor Strange, Dead for a Dollar, and voice roles in Despicable Me 2 and Coco.

Rachael Harris plays Janice

Rachael Harris as Janice in Mother of the Bride. Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

Who is Janice? Janice is Lana's best friend, who is always on hand to give her advice – or just to hear her vent.

What else has Rachael Harris been in? Harris may be familiar for her roles as Dr Linda Martin in Lucifer and Susan Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films, while she also had a recurring role in Suits and a lead role in last year's Goosebumps series.

Sean Teale plays RJ

Sean Teale plays RJ in Mother of the Bride. Netflix

Who is RJ? RJ is Emma's husband-to-be and Will's son.

What else has Sean Teale been in? Teale first found fame playing Nick Levan in the fifth and sixth seasons of Skins and has gone on to star in series such as Reign and The Gifted. Film credits include Survivor and Rosaline.

Chad Michael Murray plays Lucas

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas in Mother of the Bride. Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

Who is Lucas? Lucas is an LA doctor who is in awe of Lana and takes her out for drinks.

What else has Chad Michael Murray been in? Murray has had notable roles on a huge range of TV shows including One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls Dawson's Creek, Chosen, Agent Carter and Riverdale. Meanwhile, film appearances have included Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story and Fruitvale Station.

Mother of the Bride is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.