Mother of the Bride cast: All the stars in Netflix romcom
Brooke Shields leads the cast for the new movie alongside stars from School of Rock, One Tree Hill and Lucifer.
There's never too long to wait until Netflix releases its latest original romcom – and the most recent addition to that ever-growing canon is Mother of the Bride.
The film arrived on the streamer on Friday 10th May and follows events when a mother discovers that her daughter has suddenly got engaged – and what's more, the groom's father is the man who broke her heart years ago.
The cast for the movie includes a fair few recognisable names, including stars from School of Rock, One Tree Hill and Lucifer.
If you've watched the film and have been struggling to place where you've seen some of those faces before, read on for everything you need to know about the Mother of the Bride cast – including information on who they're playing.
The full list of cast members for the film can be found below, while if you scroll down further you can find additional information about the main stars.
- Brooke Shields plays Lana
- Miranda Cosgrove plays Emma
- Benjamin Bratt plays Will
- Rachael Harris plays Janice
- Sean Teale plays RJ
- Chad Michael Murray plays Lucas
- Michael McDonald plays Clay
- Wilson Cruz plays Scott
- Tasneem Roc plays Camala
- Dalip Sondhi plays Harley
Brooke Shields plays Lana
Who is Lana? Lana runs a medical research lab in San Francisco and is shocked when her daughter informs her that she is planning to get engaged in one month's time – with the wedding set to take place as a resort in Phuket, Thailand.
What else has Brooke Shields been in? Brooke rose to fame after her role in 1978’s Pretty Baby, and has since gone on to play the lead in sitcom Suddenly Susan and appeared in a variety of other big shows, including a guest role in Friends. More recently, she appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jane the Virgin and the Netflix festive film A Castle for Christmas.
Miranda Cosgrove plays Emma
Who is Emma? Lana's daughter, who is not only suddenly getting married but has also decided to run her own business instead of going to grad school or getting a job.
What else has Miranda Cosgrove been in? Cosgrove's first film role was a memorable one – starring as Summer in School of Rock – and she has since become known for her main roles in TV shows such as Drake & Josh and iCarly, and for voicing Margo in the Despicable Me films.
Benjamin Bratt plays Will
Who is Will? Will is the father of Emma's fiancé, who by chance also happens to be Lana's ex-boyfriend – with their relationship having ended on bad terms when he broke her heart.
What else has Benjamin Bratt been in? Bratt has had prominent roles in a number of TV shows such as Blood In, Blood Out, Law & Order, Private Practice and Star, while film credits include Demolition Man, Clear and Present Danger, The River Wild, Miss Congeniality, Traffic, Catwoman, Snitch, Doctor Strange, Dead for a Dollar, and voice roles in Despicable Me 2 and Coco.
Rachael Harris plays Janice
Who is Janice? Janice is Lana's best friend, who is always on hand to give her advice – or just to hear her vent.
What else has Rachael Harris been in? Harris may be familiar for her roles as Dr Linda Martin in Lucifer and Susan Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films, while she also had a recurring role in Suits and a lead role in last year's Goosebumps series.
Sean Teale plays RJ
Who is RJ? RJ is Emma's husband-to-be and Will's son.
What else has Sean Teale been in? Teale first found fame playing Nick Levan in the fifth and sixth seasons of Skins and has gone on to star in series such as Reign and The Gifted. Film credits include Survivor and Rosaline.
Chad Michael Murray plays Lucas
Who is Lucas? Lucas is an LA doctor who is in awe of Lana and takes her out for drinks.
What else has Chad Michael Murray been in? Murray has had notable roles on a huge range of TV shows including One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls Dawson's Creek, Chosen, Agent Carter and Riverdale. Meanwhile, film appearances have included Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story and Fruitvale Station.
