"We're closer and we're not closer," Reeves told IGN. "We’re just trying to get the script together.

"We're trying to get the story right," he added. "We're working with this studio so we have a little bit of support, in a sense of like if the material comes through we'll try and make this picture."

I mean, we shouldn't exactly be booking our seats at the cinema, but it's better than nothing.

More like this

It's been a long time coming after all. The actor starred as Theodore 'Ted' Logan in the previous two iconic comedy films, 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

Advertisement

It's understood Alex Winter is also keen to return as Bill.