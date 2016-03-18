Most excellent! Bill & Ted 3 is getting "closer"
Party on, dudes, because things are happening on the third Bill & Ted film, according to star Keanu Reeves
Get your best Bill & Ted impressions ready because there's movement on a third film.
Seemingly not one to get our hopes up, star Keanu Reeves is diplomatic about their progress as he discusses reprising his totally awesome time-travelling character:
"We're closer and we're not closer," Reeves told IGN. "We’re just trying to get the script together.
"We're trying to get the story right," he added. "We're working with this studio so we have a little bit of support, in a sense of like if the material comes through we'll try and make this picture."
I mean, we shouldn't exactly be booking our seats at the cinema, but it's better than nothing.
It's been a long time coming after all. The actor starred as Theodore 'Ted' Logan in the previous two iconic comedy films, 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.
It's understood Alex Winter is also keen to return as Bill.