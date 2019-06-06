“One-hit wonders, i.e., actors whose career spans only a single year, are the norm rather than the exception,” reads the study by Queen Mary University of London published in the journal Nature Communications.

The study found that careers of around 69% of male actors and 68% of female actors begin and end in the same year, findings which corroborate the 2014 statistic revealing that only 2% of actors are able to make a living out of acting.

In show business, the study also found, the rich get richer. Essentially, the more acting credits a star has, the more work they are likely to get, meaning there’s a huge disparity between successful and unsuccessful actors.

More like this

“The total productivity of an actor’s career is found to be power-law distributed,” says the study, “with most actors having very few jobs, while a few of them have more than a hundred.”

Advertisement

Joan Rivers’ reckoning that “it’s feast or famine in showbiz” appears to be right on the money.