Jenkins wrote the screenplay in the same summer he wrote Moonlight in 2013, and since then has been working with Baldwin’s sister – the novelist himself died in 1987 – to bring the story to the big screen.

Baldwin’s sister, Gloria Karefa-Smart, says: “We are delighted to entrust Barry Jenkins with this adaptation. Barry is a sublimely conscious and gifted filmmaker, whose Medicine for Melancholy impressed us so greatly that we had to work with him.”

Jenkins described his excitement at fulfilling his dream: “James Baldwin is a man of and ahead of his time; his interrogations of the American consciousness have remained relevant to this day.

“To translate the power of Tish and Fonny’s love to the screen in Baldwin’s image is a dream I’ve long held dear. Working alongside the Baldwin Estate, I’m excited to finally make that dream come true.”

If Beale Street Could Talk was previously adapted in 1998 for the French film À la place du Coeur, which translates to Where the Heart Is.

Production on Barry Jenkins’ adaptation is expected to start in October 2017.