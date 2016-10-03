Watch Jones collect the Bafta with his son in the video below.

"It's a great honour for Dad," his son said. "With the struggles we're having at the moment it's been hard, but we're so proud of him."

Fellow Python Michael Palin presented the award at the event in Cardiff. "His force of character and tireless workaholism kept us all up to the mark," he said.

"Terry has been relentlessly prolific, whilst remaining the nicest man, and the most wonderful friend," he added. "For all the joy and the pleasure and the laughter and the stimulation he's brought to so many people, I can think of no one more worthy of recognition tonight."

See the full segment from around 2 hours 16 minutes into this video.

At the end of September when Bafta Cymru first announced that he would be receiving the award, Jones's representative revealed that he was suffering from Primary Progressive Aphasia, a type of dementia that has affected his ability to communicate.

Palin wrote a message online saying it was "painful to watch" his friend lose the ability to speak, but that he still sees him regularly.