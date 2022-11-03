The American fashion doll and media franchise is created by Garret Sander and illustrated by Kellee Riley, and debuted with Monster High: New Ghoul at School on Nickelodeon on Halloween in 2010.

Nickelodeon's Monster High, based on the popular Mattel toy line, was first introduced in 2010, and since then there have been a number of animated and live-action movie specials.

The story follows a group of students at Monster High, the model high school for monster integration, where teenage children of monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman deal with the trials and tribulations of high school.

It was recently confirmed that a sequel to the live action Monster High The Movie, which was released this year, is in the works.

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience. Monster High’s message of embracing one’s unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters," Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, said in a statement.

For fans of the franchise, we've created a list of the Monster High movies in order of release and where you can stream them. Read on for all the details you need to know about the films.

Monster High: New Ghoul at School (2010) (2D) Monster High: Fright On! (2011) (2D) Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? (2012) (3D) Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores (2012) (3D) Monster High: Friday Night Frights (2013) (3D) Monster High: Ghouls Rule (2012) (3D) Monster High: Scaris: City of Frights (2013) (3D) Monster High: 13 Wishes (2013) (3D) Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! (2014) (3D) Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014) (3D) Monster High: Haunted (2014) (3D) Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (2015) (3D) Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef (2016) (3D) Welcome to Monster High (2016) (3D) Monster High: Electrified (2017) (3D) Monster High: The Movie (2022) (Live-action)

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Starring: Kate Higgins, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Cassandra Lee Morris, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

The first in the series of films sees Frankie Stein (Kate Higgins) starts at Monster High, and follows her all new body and life the first week of high school. Friends include Clawdeen Wolf, Lagoona Blue and Draculaura.

Watch on Apple TV+

Monster High: Fright On!

Starring: Kate Higgins, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and their ghoulfriends must restore the imperfectly perfect harmony of Monster High when a normie tries to break their friendship up. It's the second film based in Monster High after New Ghoul at School and it ties into the 'School's Out' and 'Dead Tired' branded doll lines.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love? (2012)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

It's Valentine's Day in Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?, and Draculaura's (Debi Derryberry) 1600th birthday is impending. The Ghoulfriends are planning her party while Clawd (her current boyfriend) is looking for the perfect gift when suddenly Valentine (the old one) appears.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores (2012)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

Lagoona Blue's spring break plan of visiting the Great Scarrier Reef with friends turns into a total disaster when the ship is attacked by a kraken and sinks, leaving the group stuck on a small raft. Lagoona and her gilfriends find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious skull-shaped island. The fourth film in the series is CGI-animated.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Friday Night Frights (2013)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

Monster High has a centuries-old tradition surrounding the roller-skating competition Skulltimate Roller Maze Championships. But when the boys aren't able to compete in the competition, Frankie Stein convinces her friends that some 'ghoul power' (get it?) is needed to save the day in this all-new movie.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Ghouls Rule! (2012)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

When the guys and ghouls of Monster High are wrongly accused of Halloween high jinx by a group of normies, things get even more spooky than usual. The guys and ghouls have to race against time to try and prove their innocence ahead of their annual spooktacular celebration.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Scaris: City of Frights (2013)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Erin Fitzgerald, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks and Debi Derryberry

Clawdeen Wolf and her friends enter a new life in Scaris, where they learn some new secrets.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: 13 Wishes (2013)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Erin Fitzgerald, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, Missi Hale and Debi Derryberry

It's a new school year at Monster High, which brings its guys and ghouls fresh challenges and surprises. Howleen can't believe her luck when her dream of popularity becomes a possibility after stumbling upon a genie who grants her not three, but 13 wishes.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! (2014)

Starring: Kate Higgins, Erin Fitzgerald, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, Missi Hale and Debi Derryberry

When Draculaura is led to believe she's the rightful heir to the vampire throne, she and her best ghoulfriends are whisked away to Transylvania for a royal coronation to die for. But they soon discover the hunt for the queen is not over yet, and the ghouls must locate an ancient artifact known as the Vampire's Heart in order to discover the identity of the true Vampire Queen. They embark on a spooky adventure that takes them the Tower of Londoom, a haunted river boat in New Goreleans and finally to Hauntlywood.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

Starring: Haviland Stillwell, Geeg Friedman, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, and Debi Derryberry

At Monster High, ten ghoul girls are sent 200 years back in time to when the school first opened. Returning to 2014, the time machine has fused eight of them into four bodies, leaving the ghouls on the hunt for a solution to turn them back.

Rent or buy on Amazon

Monster High: Haunted (2014)

Starring: Haviland Stillwell, Jonquil Goode, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, and Debi Derryberry

Spectra Vondergeist goes to visit her old ghost school to find out why Monster High is being haunted, but little does she know that the other ghouls use Boogey Sand to transform into ghosts so they can follow her. There, they discover that spirits are low because the Principal weighs students down with ghastly rules and detention chains.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (2015)

Starring: Haviland Stillwell, Jonquil Goode, Salli Saffioti, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, Karen Strassman and Debi Derryberry

The ghouls are taking over Boo York. The De Niles are hoping to meet their dynastic destiny and carve out a new empire, while Catty Noir is trying to find her music. But their trip isn't all fun and frightseeing because Nefera, Cleo's sister, uses a comet's powers for her own sneaky plans.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef (2016)

Starring: Haviland Stillwell, Jonquil Goode, Salli Saffioti, Larissa Gallagher, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, Karen Strassman and Debi Derryberry

A whole new Monster High world emerges when Lagoona Blue and her friends are transported to the Great Scarrier Reef for a mission of the heart.

Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Starring: Haviland Stillwell, Jonquil Goode, Salli Saffioti, Larissa Gallagher, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, Karen Strassman and Debi Derryberry

When Dracula meets Frankie, they decide to create a new school. But recruiting pupils always comes with its trials and tribulations, as the duo soon find out.

Rent or buy at Amazon Prime

Monster High: Electrified (2017)

Starring: Haviland Stillwell, Salli Saffioti, Larissa Gallagher, Laura Bailey, Ogie Banks, Cam Clarke, Karen Strassman and Debi Derryberry

Monster High: Electrified presents an all-new Monster High adventure, where dreams are just a spark away as Clawdeen and the ghouls open the most voltageous salon ever.

Rent or buy at Amazon Prime

Monster High: The Movie (2022)

Starring: Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker, Steve Valentine and Jy Prishkulnik

Monster High: The Movie is the first in the series to be a live-action musical film. Directed by Todd Holland, it centres on Clawdeen (Miia Harris), who is half human and half werewolf, as she finally finds a place where she fits in. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her identity, she must learn to embrace her true monster self and save the day. The sequel will be released in 2023.

Available on Paramount via Amazon Prime

