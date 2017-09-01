Missed the Hogwarts Express? You can now visit Harry Potter's wizarding school online instead
Pottermore has launched a "digital immersive experience" which will let fans explore Hogwarts at their own pace
Already missed the 11am Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 3/4? Worried about being late for the first day of term on 1st September? Not to worry - you won't need to borrow a flying Ford Anglia. Instead, Harry Potter fans will be able to visit the wizarding school online.
Pottermore has launched an "immersive digital experience" so everybody can visit Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, even if they never received their acceptance letter.
Visitors will be able to explore the castle and its grounds, including the Quidditch pitch and the Forbidden Forest - complete with Hagrid's hut. Along the way they'll come across "hotspots" - that is, clickable points that expand to provide extra detail about Hogwarts.
“We’ve seen many interpretations of Hogwarts – from the artwork in the illustrated editions of the books to the eight feature films from Warner Bros,” says Henriette Stuart-Reckling, Global Digital Director, Pottermore.
“This new feature on our website marks the first time fans will have the opportunity to explore the famous wizarding school any time, any place and at their own pace. It’s a unique, mobile-first experience using bespoke visual assets allowing anyone to “visit” Hogwarts on-the-go.”
As they celebrate #19yearslater, Harry Potter fans have been pretty hyped at the chance to go back to Hogwarts.
This looks incredible #BackToHogwarts #pottermore pic.twitter.com/ibJmJ9Cx4f
— Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) September 1, 2017
OMG MY HEART BROKE INTO 9¾.? It's amazing.??
— Sina (@SxmyDixon) September 1, 2017
I love how y'all keep surprising us, thank you lots.
— lilian (@ravenclxw) September 1, 2017
The Hogwarts Experience is free to all registered users.