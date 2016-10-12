Miranda Hart is cast in another major Hollywood movie
She'll be starring alongside Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley in Disney's live-action Nutcracker
She disappointed fans when she revealed she wouldn't be starring in this year's Call The Midife Christmas special, but it appears there's a pretty exciting reason as to why Miranda Hart couldn't fit it into her schedule.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart has been cast in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, its live-action version of the classic Nutcracker ballet.
The story follows a young girl, Clara, who is transported to a magical world when her nutcracker doll comes to life.
Hart is set to play the comedic fairy Dew Drop alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Keira Knightley, who'll be playing the part of the Sugar Plum fairy.
Disney has briefly taken on The Nutcracker before, when it included some of the ballet's music in Fantasia.
More like this
Hart previously posted on Twitter that she wouldn't be able to do this year's Call The Midwife special as she'd "not been able to birth (pun) the schedule to make it work," but with production on the Disney film expected to start later this autumn, it's all starting to make more sense.