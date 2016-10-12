The story follows a young girl, Clara, who is transported to a magical world when her nutcracker doll comes to life.

Hart is set to play the comedic fairy Dew Drop alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Keira Knightley, who'll be playing the part of the Sugar Plum fairy.

Disney has briefly taken on The Nutcracker before, when it included some of the ballet's music in Fantasia.

Hart previously posted on Twitter that she wouldn't be able to do this year's Call The Midwife special as she'd "not been able to birth (pun) the schedule to make it work," but with production on the Disney film expected to start later this autumn, it's all starting to make more sense.