At an Emerald City Comic Con Q&A, Brown was asked what role she would want if she could choose anything. “Princess Leia. I love Carrie Fisher and it would be amazing to carry on her legacy,” she said.

She also said her favourite Stranger Things moment was killing the monster. "All of my cast mates are always making jokes on set but for this scene I got to watch them all cry and it was amazing.”

Brown will be on our screens next in series two of Stranger Things, coming to Netflix later this year.