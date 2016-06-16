Did you like Alien prequel Prometheus, especially the bits with Michael Fassbender’s blonde-haired android David? Then you’ll love this new picture from the next film in the saga Alien: Covenant, which sees a new version of the mechanical meddler being directed by Ridley Scott (as well as a helmet that looks more like the ones seen in the original Alien film than those used in Prometheus).

As you may have noticed David has darker hair this time around, but we might know why – apparently Scott has previously said there’ll be two models of the android in this film, and we’re betting this brunette is the newer model.