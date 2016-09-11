"I don’t actually like that performance there, to be honest," Vulture reports the actor saying. "I just think it’s me shouting. It’s just like…some dude shouting."

Told by the moderator that it was 'too late now', the actor bemoaned: "I know. Tell me about it."

Clearly everyone else wasn't on the same page as he was back for X-Men Apocalypse. And you know Hollywood - they'll boot them out if they want to.

Perhaps Fassbender should just turn the volume down a bit?