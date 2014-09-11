“Most of it is these weird geeky, 40-, 50-year-olds, guys who were comics addicts when they were kids. I remember reading a few comics when I was a kid, but not like these people!” he told Vulture at the Toronto film festival yesterday.

“They kind of remind me of Ken Kesey up in Oregon, macrobiotic freaks coming out of the mountains bare-footed. Who are these people? It was an education.”

Oo-er. As one online observer noted at the bottom of the interview, “Way to bury the movie’s fanbase, Mike.”

Still, he had some good words to say about superhero movies themselves.

“Marvel has got it down to a science, pretty much, and they've got kind of a phenomenal track record,” he said.

“I love this picture they did this summer, Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s really good!”

Too little, too late Michael...