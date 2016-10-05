Without Harvey, Valerie, Jenny or even arch nemesis Libby, who would Sabrina have hung out with at the wizarding school?

"She’d be best friends with Hermione for sure," said Hart. "I think so."

And she’d have no trouble hitting it off with fellow Gryffindor Harry Potter either. The actress explained that she’d met Daniel Radcliffe at a movie premiere and he’d been rather excited to tell her he grew up watching her on screen.

More like this

It’s not all about Gryffindor in Hart’s magical world, though. The actress can also see the appeal of another Hogwarts house - and wouldn’t be opposed to being sorted into it.

"I would love to be in Slytherin, I mean that’s the most fun one right?"

Advertisement

Everybody knows the dungeon is where it’s at. It definitely beats the linen closet.