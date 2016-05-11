The legend is set to return in a reboot of Zorro. Z, a movie written and directed by Gravity scribe Jonas Cuaron, will see a new face take on the role of the infamous masked outlaw: Gael Garcia Bernal.



The 28-year-old Mexico-born actor is best known for roles in Mozart in the Jungle (for which he recently won a Golden Globe), as well as movies Babal, The Motorcycle Diaries, A Little Bit of Heaven, Letters to Juliet and Mammoth.