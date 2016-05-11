Meet the new Zorro...
The masked outlaw has a new face in futuristic reboot Z
The legend is set to return in a reboot of Zorro. Z, a movie written and directed by Gravity scribe Jonas Cuaron, will see a new face take on the role of the infamous masked outlaw: Gael Garcia Bernal.
The 28-year-old Mexico-born actor is best known for roles in Mozart in the Jungle (for which he recently won a Golden Globe), as well as movies Babal, The Motorcycle Diaries, A Little Bit of Heaven, Letters to Juliet and Mammoth.
Set in the near future, Z re-imagines the classic legend, reports Deadline.
"I have always loved Gael for this role," said Filth's Mark Amin, who is producing with Albert Martinez Martin. "Zorro is a hero who is charming, witty and clever. Gael possesses all those characteristic and he’s able to deliver them with a modern spin to introduce the Zorro character to a new audience."
Zorro has previously been played by Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Guy Williams and Douglas Fairbanks, among others.