Who’s the best MCU superhero of all time? Vote for the ultimate winner in the final poll

It’s time to vote in the final round of RadioTimes.com‘s MCU poll, which over the past few weeks has asked Marvel fans to choose the best superhero of all time.

Back in 2008, Marvel Studios released Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr, kick-starting the MCU that we know and love today.

Since then, we’ve been introduced to the rest of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and more recently, the Eternals – and it doesn’t seem as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to stop growing any time soon.

Over the last month, RadioTimes.com readers have been voting for their favourite of the characters in our ongoing MCU superhero poll, with each of the four rounds determining two victors who would make it to the final round.

Round one saw Iron Man and Spider-Man emerge victorious, while fans rallied behind the Scarlet Witch and Loki in the second round.

As for round three, Doctor Strange and Captain America/Steve Rogers received the majority of the vote, while round four saw Thor win 47 per cent of the vote, with Black Widow trailing behind with 17 per cent.

With the results of all four rounds in, it’s time for you to determine which MCU superhero is the very best from the final shortlist.

Are you a mega-fan of the very first Marvel Studios lead Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, or maybe you’d rather campaign on behalf of WandaVision star Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Perhaps with the return of Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s the web-slinging teen who wins your vote? Or the patriotic genetically-altered super-soldier Captain America (Chris Evans)?

However you vote, make sure to have your say in our poll below – and look out for the official results ahead of Christmas!

