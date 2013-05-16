The altercation is believed to have been caused by a long-running feud between the two clubs and claims by organiser Richard Walker that Poole’s side had been undermining the convention, which was attended by 1000 people, via comments on Facebook.

Police confirmed they had been called to reports of a man being assaulted and arrived to find a dispute between two groups. A spokesman said: "After lengthy investigation, talking to witnesses and reviewing good CCTV footage, it was confirmed that there was no assault. The two rival groups were spoken to and advised to keep out of each other’s way.”

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the fracas, Poole insisted to the Norwich Evening News that he had attended "in good faith."