Starting this Autumn at UT Austin’s Moody College of Communications, the course will give lucky students a behind-the-scenes look at the actor’s latest movie release Free State of Jones, and an insight into the filmmaking process.

The classes, called Advanced Producing: Script to Screen, will mainly consist of pre-recorded videos featuring the filmmakers, but students will also be treated to at least one campus visit from the actor himself.

This will be his second gig as a professor, as McConaughey co-ran a film course at the university earlier this year. Students were told to sign non-disclosure agreements as the Free State of Jones movie had not yet been released.

McConaughy isn’t the only Hollywood star to move into teaching. From 2017, Angelina Jolie will take on the role of visiting professor at the London School of Economics. Working alongside former foreign secretary William Hague, the actress will teach a class on a Masters course about the impact of war on women.