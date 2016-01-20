Matthew Lewis visited the set of Fantastic Beasts and was super impressed by Eddie Redmayne
"The world of Harry Potter is in very safe hands." Phew
It's safe to say that Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has our attention.
First there were those wonderful shots of star Eddie Redmayne tripping through New York. Then there was that magical first trailer, all delivered while the movie was still being filmed.
Now though, we have reports direct from the set from a very special correspondent.
Matthew Lewis, aka Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, had a golden snitch of an opportunity to visit the set and meet Newt Scamander himself, Eddie Redmayne.
His verdict? Pretty positive...
So while Lewis spends time grooming his terrible Ripper Street moustache, at least Redmayne is keeping the magic alive.