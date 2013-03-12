As dramatic as the film itself, if not more, is the fact that Garrone's fame hungry Luciano is played by real-life former mafia hitman Aniello Arena. Arena, who is currently serving life in prison for three counts of murder, was spotted by Garrone in a prison play and was granted guarded day release in order to shoot the film.

Of the film, Garrone has said: "This is a film about how we perceive the real, the story of a man who departs from reality and enters into his own fictitious dimension. I think of Luciano, the star of the film, as a modern-day Pinocchio, one of childlike innocence and naivete. I followed him with my camera as if he were living a fantastic adventure."

The exclusive clip below sees Luciano sell his business because he is so certain he will be selected as a reality TV contestant:

More like this

Here's a trailer:

Advertisement

REALITY is released in the UK on 22 March