“Batman just sits there with his cowl over his head and whispers in a kinda gruff voice at people. Bruce Wayne is the more challenging part of the role, and Ben will be great at that.”

But supportive as Damon is of his buddy, that doesn’t mean he's signing himself up to play Batman's sidekick Robin, as some rumours would have it.

“I am a little older than Ben. I never saw Robin as older than Batman,” Damon told The Times of India. “Somebody sent me a picture actually. It was really funny. But it’s safe to say I won’t be Robin.”

More like this

Damon is referring to this Photoshopped shot of the pair in the Batman and Robin outfits which appeared on Reddit via imgur when news broke. If this can't convince Damon to play Robin, then we guess nothing will.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes