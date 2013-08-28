Matt Damon on Batman: It’s safe to say I won’t be Robin
Ben Affleck’s Batman hasn’t found his Robin yet, but Damon says the superhero role is certainly within his pal’s skill set
Matt Damon has jumped to Ben Affleck’s defence after Affleck's casting as Batman in the upcoming Batman/Superman sequel drew criticism from some quarters last week.
Damon says the internet fuss over Affleck’s new role is “kind of funny”, adding: “You know, he’s not playing King Lear. It’s Batman! Certainly within his skill set. If anybody saw Argo or The Town and all the work he’s been doing lately, it’s way more nuanced and interesting and way more difficult than Batman!
“Batman just sits there with his cowl over his head and whispers in a kinda gruff voice at people. Bruce Wayne is the more challenging part of the role, and Ben will be great at that.”
But supportive as Damon is of his buddy, that doesn’t mean he's signing himself up to play Batman's sidekick Robin, as some rumours would have it.
“I am a little older than Ben. I never saw Robin as older than Batman,” Damon told The Times of India. “Somebody sent me a picture actually. It was really funny. But it’s safe to say I won’t be Robin.”
Damon is referring to this Photoshopped shot of the pair in the Batman and Robin outfits which appeared on Reddit via imgur when news broke. If this can't convince Damon to play Robin, then we guess nothing will.