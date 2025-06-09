Naturally, film fans have been following Song's career closely ever since, and now her follow-up, Materialists, is about to be released, and arrives itself with a lot of buzz.

Materialists features a seriously starring trio at its centre, with Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans starring in the film. But how can those in the UK watch the film, and when is it set to be released on this side of the pond?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Materialists.

When will Materialists be released in UK cinemas?

Chris Evans in Materialists. A24

Materialists will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th August 2025.

This means it will arrive two months after it is released in the US, with the stateside release date falling on Friday 13th June.

Is Materialists available to stream in the UK?

No, sadly not. Materialists is not available to stream in the UK, and likely won't be until some time has passed after its cinema release.

For now, UK fans will have to wait until August, and then head out to cinemas to see the film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What is Materialists about?

Dakota Johnson in Materialists. A24

The official synopsis for Materialists says: "A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex."

The film comes from director Celine Song, who was previously behind the Oscar-nominated 2023 film Past Lives. It stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, while supporting actors who have roles include Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, Sawyer Spielberg, Eddie Cahill, Joseph Lee and John Magaro.

On her inspiration behind the film, Song told Entertainment Weekly: "I was interested in that gap between the way we talk about the partners that one wants, and what it's like to actually meet somebody that is a partner for life."

She added: "Love and dating, even though those are things that men do as well, there is a dismissive feeling of it being called a chick flick or lighter fare. I think there's nothing more hardcore than this thing that we do, which is love someone.

"Romance is a very hardcore thing because it's one of the most dramatic things that everybody gets to do. It's one of the biggest dramas of our lives.

"I think that requires as much gravity as any other thing that can exist in cinema. Matters of the heart are a very, very serious matter. I think we would like to pretend like it's not, but I feel like I have to be quite real about it.

"It's a universal theme and also a universal mystery. I don't know anybody who says that they know everything about love. Why do you think I make movies about love? It's a mystery to me. I think about it every day. I think it's one of the great mysteries of life."

Materialists trailer

You can watch the trailer for Materialists below:

Materialists will release in UK cinemas on 15th August 2025.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.