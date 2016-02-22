Traditionally Ross is the US government’s man in Wakanda (the country ruled by Black Panther as his alter-ego King T’Challa) and in certain comics Ross is assigned to the Panther when he visits America, acting as a comic foil and sidekick to the hero’s various adventures. Considering Freeman is already confirmed to be returning for future movies, we don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say that we’ll see him as the Black Panther’s bag man when the solo film eventually hits cinemas.

In other words, Martin freeman is playing John Watson again, but this time the Sherlock equivalent has a big cat costume that he wears constantly – the ONE thing that could have spiced up Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance.

Advertisement

Captain America: Civil War will be released in UK cinemas on 29th April