Mark Rylance couldn't say enough good things about his new co-star Harry Styles
We feel a bromance coming on…
Mark Rylance was in Leicester Square last night and he was unreservedly man-crushing on Harry Styles.
The One Direction star, 22, is using the boyband’s break-up to make it in Hollywood, and is currently in filming with Rylance for Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller Dunkirk.
When asked if he had given the singer any acting advice, Rylance told the Standard: “No, he doesn’t need tips.”
The Oscar-winning actor, who was in London for the premiere of The BFG, in which he plays the title role, said how much his 12-year-old niece adores Styles, but it sounds like she might have some competition: “He is one handsome fella with an incredible smile and eyes.”
It’s not all about looks though, as Rylance went on...
More like this
“He’s really witty, really funny — he really makes me laugh. He’s been ever so brave, not making any fuss.”
And on…
“He seems remarkable ... one of those people [who has] — Sean Penn has it too — a kind of panache.”
AND ON…
“He has got a lovely, lovely character. It’s a gift.”