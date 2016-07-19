When asked if he had given the singer any acting advice, Rylance told the Standard: “No, he doesn’t need tips.”

The Oscar-winning actor, who was in London for the premiere of The BFG, in which he plays the title role, said how much his 12-year-old niece adores Styles, but it sounds like she might have some competition: “He is one handsome fella with an incredible smile and eyes.”

It’s not all about looks though, as Rylance went on...

More like this

“He’s really witty, really funny — he really makes me laugh. He’s been ever so brave, not making any fuss.”

And on…

“He seems remarkable ... one of those people [who has] — Sean Penn has it too — a kind of panache.”

AND ON…

Advertisement

“He has got a lovely, lovely character. It’s a gift.”