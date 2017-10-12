Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok
And the fans were loving it
If you’re anything like us you’ll be pretty excited to see new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, which has been attracting rave early reviews and by all accounts is one of the funniest superhero movies in years.
Sadly, at the moment there’s two long weeks to wait until it’s released into the world – but some fans got a surprise sneak preview last night during the LA Premiere for the movie, courtesy of star Mark Ruffalo.
No, this wasn’t the Hulk actor sneaking in a few super-fans – instead, Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of the unreleased movie from his pocket, apparently setting off his phone as the film started and broadcasting live audio to his legion of (presumably quite happy) followers.
Ruffalo was quick to apologise, of course, and given that there wasn’t any actual footage leaked, we’re sure they’ll forgive him.
And in his defence, it IS hard to use smartphones with those big green fingers.
Thor: Ragnarok is released in UK cinemas on Friday 27th October