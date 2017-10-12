No, this wasn’t the Hulk actor sneaking in a few super-fans – instead, Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the first 10 minutes of the unreleased movie from his pocket, apparently setting off his phone as the film started and broadcasting live audio to his legion of (presumably quite happy) followers.

Ruffalo was quick to apologise, of course, and given that there wasn’t any actual footage leaked, we’re sure they’ll forgive him.

And in his defence, it IS hard to use smartphones with those big green fingers.

Thor: Ragnarok is released in UK cinemas on Friday 27th October