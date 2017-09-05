In an interview with Empire, the actor said: "Oh baby, would I love to play my own evil twin! It'd be great because you could maybe not reveal it's Evil Luke until the real Luke shows up.

"We could watch this guy undermining the good guys secretly, maybe even killing a supporting character out of everyone's sight so they all go, 'What's going on? He's crazy!' And then, of course, the good Luke shows up."

On this basis, we bet storyboard meetings in the Star Wars office would be a *lot* more fun if Hamill were invited.

More like this

The actor also recently revealed that although he made up his own backstory for Luke Skywalker, he was "stunned" when he heard the story that director Rian Johnson gave him instead.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released December 2017.