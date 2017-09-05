Mark Hamill wants to play Luke Skywalker's evil twin in Star Wars
He even pitched the idea to Lucasfilm...
There's something about evil twins in the Star Wars water.
Just as we get our first glimpse of BB-9E – the 'evil' droid to BB-8 – Mark Hamill has revealed that he wanted to play the evil twin of Luke Skywalker in upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So much so that he actually pitched the idea to Lucasfilm.
In an interview with Empire, the actor said: "Oh baby, would I love to play my own evil twin! It'd be great because you could maybe not reveal it's Evil Luke until the real Luke shows up.
"We could watch this guy undermining the good guys secretly, maybe even killing a supporting character out of everyone's sight so they all go, 'What's going on? He's crazy!' And then, of course, the good Luke shows up."
On this basis, we bet storyboard meetings in the Star Wars office would be a *lot* more fun if Hamill were invited.
The actor also recently revealed that although he made up his own backstory for Luke Skywalker, he was "stunned" when he heard the story that director Rian Johnson gave him instead.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released December 2017.