It's a joyous end to a tumultuous week, in which many of Hamill's fans were momentarily tricked into believing he was dead, after the star responded rather flippantly to a fake news report alleging that he had passed away.

“‘Star Wars’ fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

Hamill has plied his trade in Hollywood for over 45 years, beginning with a stint on US soap General Hospital before he was cast as the iconic Jedi.