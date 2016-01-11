Mark Hamill will be jetting off from Hollywood for a campus far, far away as a guest speaker at the Cambridge University Student Union.

Advertisement

The Star Wars legend – AKA Luke Skywalker – makes a brief appearance at the end of the latest instalment in the movie franchise, The Force Awakens, but is likely to spend somewhat longer telling students about his life and career at a yet-to-be-announced date later this term as part of the university’s annual programme of talks by public figures.