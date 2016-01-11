Mark Hamill to address Cambridge University students
The Star Wars actor is among this year's programme of guest speakers at the student union
Mark Hamill will be jetting off from Hollywood for a campus far, far away as a guest speaker at the Cambridge University Student Union.
The Star Wars legend – AKA Luke Skywalker – makes a brief appearance at the end of the latest instalment in the movie franchise, The Force Awakens, but is likely to spend somewhat longer telling students about his life and career at a yet-to-be-announced date later this term as part of the university’s annual programme of talks by public figures.
Other famous faces addressing the Union include The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant, X Factor winner Leona Lewis, designer Calvin Klein, presenter Jameela Jamil, Newsnight host Evan Davis and Radio 2's Jeremy Vine, as well as a number of politicians, and even royalty in the shape of the Crown Prince of Iran.
