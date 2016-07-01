Mark Hamill says wrapping Star Wars Episode VIII feels like the last week of school
Filming on Star Wars Episode VIII is about to wrap and Mark Hamill says it feels like the last week of school.
Here's hoping he got everyone to sign his Jedi robes.
Hopefully he got some kind of award, too. Like 'most likely to save the galaxy' or something. One needs to leave with good aspirations for the future.
Which Hamill well knows, sharing his wisdom with a student who has actually just graduated:
Wise words Mr H, wise words.
Of course, Hamill's had a bit of bother about this whole 'wrapping' Star Wars thing. Having made a comment about being 'out of work', he has since clarified that this was no indication that this was his last involvement with the franchise and that we should really just wait to see what's going to happen.
Patient, we must be.