Here’s a funny thing: Luke Skywalker isn’t funny. We can’t think of a single joke the guy made in the original trilogy. (Please, if we’ve forgotten something, pipe up in the comments.)

Advertisement

The guy might be strong with the Force, and he can grow a magnificent beard given enough time, but if you want a fun night you’re probably going to call Han, Leia and Lando. Luke used to shoot wamp-rats for fun. He’s hardly a Jedi Noel Coward.