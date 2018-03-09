“When thinking about today,” he said, “I was really sorry we don't have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence.”

Hamill, who was honoured with the 2,630th star, thanked fans and collaborators. "It's hard to convey my gratitude, my joy and the exhilaration," he said, joking, "I haven't been this speechless since The Force Awakens."

He added: “If it weren’t for the public, I’d be nowhere, and from Jedi to Joker and back again, it’s been a fantastic ride thank you so much and may the force be with each and every one of you.”

Hamill finished off his speech in style with the Joker’s maniacal laugh.