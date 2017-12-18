Mark Hamill has a secret second role in The Last Jedi
Did you spot Dobbu Scay?
After the Force Awakens, many Star Wars fans were disappointed that Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker only got a few seconds screen time, and no dialogue, right at the end of the film. But with the release of follow-up The Last Jedi we can play a different game of 'Where's Luke?' with the news that Hamill –who features prominently in the film – also played a secret second role.
In fact, after his wordless return in the Force Awakens, he has apparently lent just his voice to a character named Dobbu Scay, who appears in the Last Jedi's casino scene – although exactly what he looks like is not clear.
Hamill himself is having fun trying to keep the secret, telling Entertainment Weekly “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m not telling. I like playing the mystery of it all,” when asked about the identity of the character (but at least admitting there is one).
“I said I’d love to do a CGI thing, and [director Rian Johnson] said sure,” Hamill said. “And I got to go to the set of the casino and see in detail 150 extras in jaw-dropping costumes.”
But one thing even Hamill hadn't realised about Dobbu Scay was where the name actually came from – it's an anagram of Bob Duscay, the film's editor.
“I thought [Rian] just shook up some Scrabble tiles and threw them on a table."
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now