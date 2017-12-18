Hamill himself is having fun trying to keep the secret, telling Entertainment Weekly “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m not telling. I like playing the mystery of it all,” when asked about the identity of the character (but at least admitting there is one).

“I said I’d love to do a CGI thing, and [director Rian Johnson] said sure,” Hamill said. “And I got to go to the set of the casino and see in detail 150 extras in jaw-dropping costumes.”

But one thing even Hamill hadn't realised about Dobbu Scay was where the name actually came from – it's an anagram of Bob Duscay, the film's editor.

“I thought [Rian] just shook up some Scrabble tiles and threw them on a table."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now