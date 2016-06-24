Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley went to see The BFG together
Hamill's Star Wars co-star is his "Big Friendly Galpal", apparently – and check out that Harry Potter T-shirt!
Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley may be busy filming Star Wars Episode VIII, but they still found time for a quick cinema trip together.
The duo went to see The BGF re-make, and Hamill even had a new nickname for Ms Ridley. Yep, she's his 'Big Friendly Galpal'.
They didn't stop at seeing the film either. In fact, Hamill got introduced to Ridley's mum as well, making it a proper family affair for a proper family film.
Throw in the fact that Hamill was wearing a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child t-shirt and it's a lot to take in all in one tweet.
Next time if they could just invite us along, that'd be swell!
