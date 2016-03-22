Mark Hamill added a George Lucas Easter Egg to the original Star Wars and is really pleased with himself
Luke Skywalker is a Jedi Master at teasing the fandom
Mark Hamill has proved himself a merciless Star Wars tease in the past few weeks, offering all manner of clues and potential 'spoilers' for Star Wars Episode VIII.
First there was the hint about Rey's real identity, then there was the cryptic birthday message to John Boyega. It's all fun and games of course, but it turns out Luke Skywalker's been making mischief right throughout his Star Wars career.
Let's explain.
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew revealed an original Star Wars script on Twitter, showing the scene where Han and Luke dress up as Stormtroopers and pretend to transfer prisoner Chewie to the Death Star cell blocks.
What further plans does Hamill up his sleeve we wonder? Well, if he has as little dialogue to learn in Ep VIII as he did in Ep VII, he's probably got plenty of time to prepare his next prank...