Carey has produced and narrates the cartoon story about a young Mariah’s dream to find a “darling little puppy” under her Christmas tree.

The film will follow her as she pet-sits Jack, a “scraggly rascal” of a dog, to prove that she is grown up enough to have a puppy for Christmas. "Naughty Jack turns Mariah and her family's Christmas preparations upside down in hilarious ways,” according to Universal Pictures.

Carey is just happy to be passing on the important narrative of the track. "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families," she said. Where would we be without you, Mariah?

All I Want for Christmas is You will also feature the voices of Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls).

Carey's previous movie roles include The Lego Batman Movie, Precious and Glitter.

Here's the original music video to remind you of all the obvious reasons why this song is being made into a feature-length film.