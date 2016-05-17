Margot Robbie's getting her own Harley Quinn Suicide Squad spin-off
The Australian actress will both produce and star in the film, which is being billed as DC's answer to a female Avengers
Suicide Squad hasn't even hit cinema screens yet but it seems DC is so happy with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn that they're probably just going to give her her very own spin-off film anyway.
Billed as an all-girl ass kicking Avengers style flick – rather than a Harley Quinn solo film – the spin-off is already in the works and will feature several of DC's most fiery female superheroes, including Catwoman (Batman) and Black Canary (Arrow).
The Hollywood Reporter says the film was all Robbie's idea, and reports that she's willing to put her money where her mouth is.
The Australian actress (who began her career on Neighbours and shot to international fame following a starring turn opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street) is said to have done a LOT of comic book homework for Suicide Squad, fallen in love with DC's female heroes in the process, and hired a writer to pen a film which Warner Brothers then snapped up.
The studio is staying tight-lipped and hasn't confirmed anything just yet, but fans are already delighted about the idea.
More like this
A HARLEY QUINN MOVIE WITH CATWOMAN, POISON IVY, ETC??? I've waited all my damn life. What a time to be alive. ?? pic.twitter.com/CDdvc1v3Or
— Skai Dragson (@asieybarbie) May 16, 2016
And they've pointed out something rather interesting, too.
With the announcement of the Harley Quinn spinoff, the DC Cinematic Universe will have two female-led superhero films before Marvel has one.
— Rob Trench (@robtrench) May 16, 2016
Suicide Squad opens in UK cinemas on 5th August