The Hollywood Reporter says the film was all Robbie's idea, and reports that she's willing to put her money where her mouth is.

The Australian actress (who began her career on Neighbours and shot to international fame following a starring turn opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street) is said to have done a LOT of comic book homework for Suicide Squad, fallen in love with DC's female heroes in the process, and hired a writer to pen a film which Warner Brothers then snapped up.

The studio is staying tight-lipped and hasn't confirmed anything just yet, but fans are already delighted about the idea.

A HARLEY QUINN MOVIE WITH CATWOMAN, POISON IVY, ETC??? I've waited all my damn life. What a time to be alive. ?? pic.twitter.com/CDdvc1v3Or — Skai Dragson (@asieybarbie) May 16, 2016

And they've pointed out something rather interesting, too.

With the announcement of the Harley Quinn spinoff, the DC Cinematic Universe will have two female-led superhero films before Marvel has one. — Rob Trench (@robtrench) May 16, 2016

Suicide Squad opens in UK cinemas on 5th August