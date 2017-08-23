Margot Robbie is unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary, Queen of Scots movie
Robbie plays the Virgin Queen alongside Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart
With a red shock of hair and a smallpox-scarred complexion, Margot Robbie is almost completely unrecognisable in character as Queen Elizabeth – a stark contrast to her role as seductrice Naomi Lapaglia in the Wolf of Wall Street.
Robbie was photographed on the set of Mary, Queen of Scots, in which she plays the Virgin Queen.
The movie will portray Mary Stuart's return to Scotland from France after becoming widowed at 18, and her attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I.
Saoirse Ronan will play the titular role with David Tennant, Brendan Coyle, Martin Compston, Guy Pearce and Jack Lowden rounding off the cast.
Previous actors to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I include Helen Mirren, Miranda Richardson, Cate Blanchett and, most recently, Lily Cole.
Mary, Queen of Scots is due for release in 2018.