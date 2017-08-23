The movie will portray Mary Stuart's return to Scotland from France after becoming widowed at 18, and her attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I.

Saoirse Ronan will play the titular role with David Tennant, Brendan Coyle, Martin Compston, Guy Pearce and Jack Lowden rounding off the cast.

Previous actors to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I include Helen Mirren, Miranda Richardson, Cate Blanchett and, most recently, Lily Cole.

Mary, Queen of Scots is due for release in 2018.